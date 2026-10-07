7 Oct 2026
Now in its 25th year, the student contest will be held at Texas A&M University in November.
Participants in the 2024 student contest. Image: AVMA
Registrations have opened for a student welfare assessment competition run by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
The Animal Welfare Assessment Contest, which is open to vet students, undergraduates and graduate students, will be held on 20-22 November at Texas A&M University.
Held since 2001, the competition teaches students to use scientific methods and reasoning to assess animal welfare in a variety of settings.
Participating students – and AVMA members and veterinary technicians, who can compete as non-placing participants – are given the opportunity to weigh evidence and present their evaluations to a panel of vets and scientists with expertise in animal welfare.
Species that will be covered in the latest edition of the contest are bucking bulls (with a live on-site assessment), cats in a café, bearded dragons in a pet shop and conservation raptors.
Participants will be required to assess welfare in all aspects of each scenario from transport, housing and health through to retirement, production and euthanasia or slaughter.
Registration for the contest on the AVMA website closes at 19 October.
The submission deadline for travel grants is 6 November.