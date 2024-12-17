17 Dec 2024
Charity leaders say they are encouraged by proposals to reform local government in England, but warned appropriate funding was still essential.
A proposed shake-up of local government in England could pave the way for “more joined-up, efficient and effective” animal welfare provision, the RSPCA has claimed.
The charity has cautiously welcomed plans unveiled by ministers yesterday (16 December), which are likely to lead to many authorities merging and the election of more regional mayors.
Critics fear the English Devolution Bill could act to reduce local decision-making, particularly in areas where district and county councils currently operate.
But Lee Gingell, the RSPCA’s local government public affairs manager, said welfare provision was often “patchy” and highly variable.
He said: “If we get more consistency in how our councils look and run, we may finally end the postcode lottery for animals and see better investment in services.
“There’s potential for this reform to ensure services for animals are more joined-up, efficient and effective – helping create a better world for every kind and matching the UK Government’s public service reform ambitions.”
The charity also highlighted findings from a 2022 report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare that 47% of English councils did not have a single dedicated animal welfare officer on their staff.
Mr Gingell said shared service models had already proved effective in Wales and the bill had the potential to encourage similar innovation in England.
But he added: “We know there will be challenges, too – and any changes to local government must come with adequate funding, the protection of existing jobs and, in the long term, expansion of resources for animal welfare services to ensure minimum standards are protected and enhanced.”