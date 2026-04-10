10 Apr 2026
The new programme is due to start next year in a move officials hope will reduce barriers for talented students from overseas.
The RVC has announced plans to offer a new integrated foundation year for international students hoping to join its veterinary degree course.
Applications for the programme, which is claimed to be the first of its kind to be offered in the UK, will close this October, with the first students enrolling next autumn.
Officials hope the pathway will help break down barriers for students, widening both access to and participation in the profession.
College principal Stuart Reid said: “With the changing face of veterinary science and our commitment to diversity through recruiting students from a range of educational backgrounds, we are delighted to be launching this new pathway to a veterinary degree.
“The RVC’s Latin motto, Venienti Occurrite Morbo, translates as ‘fight disease at its origins’, which underlines the need for global citizenship and a cadre of graduates capable of carrying our mission and addressing animal health internationally.”
The programme will cover topics including animal husbandry, behaviour and welfare, the foundations of professionalism, scholarship and research plus English language skills for science and academic purposes.
It is due to be taught primarily at the college’s Camden, London campus, though entrants will also have access to its farm and Clinical Skills Centre.
The college believes the pathway can help students whose home education systems do not align with UK entry requirements.
Students who successfully complete the foundation year will automatically progress onto the degree programme in line with the Gateway system that is already in place for their UK-based counterparts.
Current student Hamad Yasir Binsaidan, who came to the RVC from Saudi Arabia, said: “If this pathway had existed when I applied, it would have saved me a lot of extra time and uncertainty.
“Coming from an education that didn’t support direct entry on to the BVetMed, it would have given me a clear, direct route into veterinary study.”
Details of the new programme emerged after the RVC was confirmed at the top of the latest QS World University Rankings for veterinary science for the sixth successive year.
Prof Reid said: “I am delighted that we have maintained our position with our peers in what has been a difficult year for the sector.
“Once again, I pay tribute to all who have contributed to the outcome and who continue to promote our reputation internationally.”
The top three positions in the rankings were unchanged from 2025, with the University of California, Davis, in second position and Cornell University in third.
Among other UK institutions in the rankings, the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies dropped one place to equal sixth, while the University of Liverpool remained 11th.
Rankings for the universities of Cambridge, Glasgow and Bristol fell to equal 23rd, equal 31st and 42nd place respectively, although the University of Nottingham climbed eight places to joint 39th position.