2 Oct 2024
Stuart Reid said the college had “changed my life” as he announced he would be leaving next summer.
Stuart Reid.
The president and principal of the RVC has today (2 October) announced he is leaving the institution for a new role in the United States.
Stuart Reid said the college was “fit to face the future” as he admitted his decision would end “the happiest and most rewarding period” of his career.
Prof Reid, a former RCVS president who has also chaired the Veterinary Schools Council (VSC) since 2021, is due to stand down next summer to become the new chief executive of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC).
He said: ’It has been a pleasure and a privilege leading the RVC for the past 14 years.
“In resigning from my position, I know I will be drawing to a close the happiest and most rewarding period of my professional career.
“I will be very sad to leave an organisation that I love and that has changed my life.”
Earlier this year, the RVC topped the QS World University Rankings for veterinary science for the fifth time – and the fourth in five years.
Prof Reid added: “Working with our council, my outstanding colleagues and with a student body that is second to none, it has been an adventure as we worked together through some challenging, but very successful, periods in our history.
“There is never a good time for a change that is ultimately inevitable and juxtaposing institutional priorities and individual opportunities is almost impossible.
“However, while I will miss the RVC dreadfully, I know it is an organisation in robust health and fit to face the future.”
The process of recruiting Prof Reid’s successor is expected to begin soon and RVC council chairperson Baroness Young said the organisation had been “very fortunate” to have him.
She added: “Stuart manages with his head, but leads with his heart. The RVC has been a passion for him. We will miss him greatly and wish him all success in his new and important role at the AAVMC.“