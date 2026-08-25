25 Aug 2026
The GCNTDR aims to expand the international reach and remit of its predecessor.
A London-based tropical disease research centre has been revamped and will now be hosted by the RVC.
The London Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Research has been re-launched as the Global Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Research (GCNTDR).
Described as a globally oriented centre of excellence, the GCNTDR plans to build on the foundations of its predecessor’s work, expanding its international reach and remit.
It will build on equitable partnerships and collaborative research on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and neglected zoonotic diseases.
With funding from philanthropic donations, the GCNTDR will support institutions and researchers delivering NTD research globally and focus on one health approaches including the implications of antimicrobial and anthelmintic resistance for NTD control.
Its executive board, comprised of scholars from the RVC, Natural History Museum, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and other institutions, will support collaborative, multidisciplinary and multi-country research and policy projects.
GCNTDR director Joanne Webster announced the news in her opening plenary lecture of the 2026 International Congress of Parasitology in Montreal.
She said the centre will play a “pivotal role” in generating the evidence and partnerships needed to respond to emerging challenges including climate change, environmental disruption and increasing global interconnectedness.
The professor of parasitic diseases at the RVC added: “The launch of the [GCNTDR] marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
“As we become a truly global platform, we are bringing together world-leading expertise, partnership and innovation to create a centre that is scientifically excellent, globally connected, and united by a shared commitment to capacity building and advancing one health solutions.
“Together, we will accelerate progress towards the control, elimination, and where possible, eradication of neglected tropical and zoonotic diseases.”
The RVC will mark the launch with an in-person event in December.
RVC president and principal Stuart Reid said: “I am delighted that the [GCNTDR] has secured support to advance its vital work into diseases that are of international significance to human and animal health.”