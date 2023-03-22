22 Mar 2023
New graduates will be able to benefit from the support of an experienced equine vet for five years after graduation, instead of three, under new BEVA plans.
From left: graduate Heather Frenkiel and Leg Up coach Cat MacKenzie.
A coaching programme that pairs recent graduates with experienced equine vets for career support is being expanded by BEVA.
The Leg Up scheme was set up four years ago as a way of helping younger members find their way into the profession.
Now, officials say it has proved to be so popular and effective that it is to be extended to cover new vets’ first five years following graduation, instead of three.
BEVA council member and project lead Kate Blakeman said: “Independent coaching in this form has continued to provide many of our youngest members with vital support, increased resilience and improved confidence.
“Career coaching empowers you to overcome whatever challenges you’re facing in your job.
“It’s all about gaining the support, tools, and guidance you need so that you can both recognise and achieve your potential, and make decisions about your future.”
Heather Frenkiel – a 2019 Edinburgh graduate who was paired with a coach through the scheme – said: “At any point you can experience challenges or slumps in your motivation, and if someone can help work out what those are and why they are happening – and how to get you out of them – then it’s relevant at any point in your career, whether 5 years or 10 years.
“I can think of so many colleagues who would have benefited from coaching. Sometimes I think you worry and think that career coaching means you must have a game plan and a goal that you want to reach, but actually it doesn’t need to be that – it can just be about making the most out of where you are currently so that you are as happy as you can be.
“It’s so approachable and easy that it would make sense to give it a go – especially if things aren’t 100%.”
More information about the programme, and how to sign up, is available on the BEVA website.