23 Aug 2023
Veterinary and welfare groups have welcomed the exercise, which could see Scotland follow Wales in outlawing the devices.
A stag in the wilds of Scotland. A consultation on banning all snares has been launched. Image: © travelwitness / Adobe Stock
Veterinary and welfare sector leaders have welcomed the launch of a public consultation that could herald a ban on the use of snare traps in Scotland.
The move follows a Westminster debate earlier this year, in response to a petition signed by more than 100,000 people demanding a total ban, plus a vote to outlaw the devices in Wales.
The consultation, which runs until 3 October, seeks public views on both an outright ban and any potential exemptions.
It will also consider proposals to give the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) greater powers to search, examine and seize evidence on alleged incidents of illegal hunting or what officials have termed “wildlife persecution”.
Scottish environment minister Gillian Martin said: “Snare traps lead to unnecessary suffering for animals and these proposals are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that wildlife management is both sustainable and humane.
“Currently, only a small number of farmers and land managers use snare traps. More effective and humane forms of managing wildlife are available and we will continue to support the industry to make use of these methods.
“Wildlife crime and the illegal killing of wild mammals continues to blight our rural communities.
“By extending the investigative powers of SSPCA inspectors, we can ensure that the destructive impact that these criminals have on our environment is diminished and that they are brought to justice.”
In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the BVA said it was “pleased” by the consultation and would respond on members’ behalf.
It added: “Snares significantly compromise the welfare of caught wild animals, which is why we support a UK-wide ban on their use and sale.”
SSPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Animals that are caught in snares can be caused unimaginable physical and mental anguish.
“Following reports from members of the public, we have found domestic animals, protected species and target animals that have all suffered dreadfully in both illegal and legal snares.
“A ban on all snaring is the only way to stop this unacceptable suffering. We are very pleased with the announcement of a ban, which will be a historic moment for animal welfare in Scotland.”
The Scottish Government plans to include any new provisions in a forthcoming wildlife management bill.
More details of the consultation are available here.