4 Nov 2024
Former head of small animal orthopaedics at the Univesity of Liverpool School of Veterinary Science becomes firm’s latest branch partner.
Tom Cox has joined Medivet to lead Dogwood Referrals in Sale.
The former head of orthopaedics at the University of Liverpool School of Veterinary Science’s small animal teaching hospital has been unveiled as Medivet’s latest branch partner.
Tom Cox, a European specialist in small animal surgery and senior lecturer in small animal surgery, has joined Medivet to lead Dogwood Referrals in Sale, Greater Manchester.
Mr Cox qualified from the University of Liverpool in 2012 and, following his completion of an orthopaedic internship at the same institution, won his place on a three-year surgical residency programme, ultimately becoming a senior lecturer in small animal surgery and head of small animal orthopaedics.
He is a member of the European College of Veterinary Surgeons and an RCVS-recognised specialist after obtaining a European Diploma in Small Animal Surgery.
Mr Cox has also completed a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice and a postgraduate certificate in veterinary business management, and has achieved a fellowship of the Higher Education Academy.
Mr Cox said: “As a diplomate, you spend a large percentage of your profession focusing on achieving your qualification, and once achieved, the career options available to you are relatively limited. You can choose to become an employee for either a referrals centre or university institution, or set up your own referrals centre at substantial financial commitment or with backing.
“Becoming a branch partner at one of Medivet’s leading clinics is a relatively unknown option and quite a unique offering in the diplomate space.
“Being able to own part of the clinic is truly transformational for me and my family. I can build my team around clinical excellence and organise the business in the way I think is best – all with the support of a partner who takes care of all the aspects of the business I am less experienced at dealing with.”
Andy Cresswell, chief operating officer, added: “Medivet is committed to attracting the very best clinical talent into its community and I am delighted to welcome Tom as a clinician, member of our branch partner community and co-owner of our Dogwood referrals practice.
“The UK veterinary referrals sector is experiencing a dramatic landscape shift at present and we are welcoming an increasing number of discussions with diplomates on opportunities within Medivet and for branch partnership specifically.”
Medivet launched its new branch partnership agreement in early 2024.