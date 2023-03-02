2 Mar 2023
In a statement on “under care”, society is committed to working with the BVA and RCVS – but insists remote prescribing was safest under a vet-client-patient relationship framework.
Image © M.Dörr & M.Frommherz / Adobe Stock
Legislative changes that allow for greater remote prescribing of veterinary medicines could spark “cherry picking of services and clients” and “dual vetting” if not implemented properly.
In a statement released today (2 March) amid continuing debate about “under care”, SPVS said the relationship with clients, and access to previous clinical notes based on physical exams and farm visits, provided a robust “framework for prescribing”.
The society said the RCVS’ current regulatory framework did not allow companies or practices to be held to account, and it feared “significant unintended consequences” if legislation changes are not made correctly.
The BVA had previously said recognition of a vet-client-patient relationship (VCPR) model was important to any changes on remote prescribing, and SPVS today said the VCPR framework provided the “safest and most appropriate method” to allow it to occur.
Members of RCVS council overwhelmingly approved changes in “under care” guidance at their meeting in January.
Following intense scrutiny, the voted-for guidance included requirements for vets to have 24-hour physical examination or premises visit capabilities.
Despite this, CVS Group warned changes in guidance – which will require the VMD to amend its existing Veterinary Medicines Regulations – could lead to an emergence of “inappropriate prescribing behaviours”, and SPVS today said it was also worried about potential consequences.
The statement said: “The current regulatory framework provided by RCVS does not provide a method of holding companies or practices to account.
“As such, we can envisage that there could be significant unintended consequences from the development of completely new systems of medicine prescription and supply to animal owners in the future.
“While the VMD is being lobbied to change the current legislation, this may result in ‘cherry picking’ of services and clients, increased dual vetting of clients, more complexity of medicine audits and, in the long term, greater consolidation of veterinary provision with less choices for consumers.”
The statement continued: “SPVS is working closely with [the] BVA and RCVS to ensure appropriate revisions to the guidance are achieved to facilitate a robust, future-facing solution for the digital environment.
“It is the aim of SPVS that responsible prescribing and practical solutions can be provided to the challenges the profession now faces.”