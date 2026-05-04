4 May 2026
Tuition, fees and living expenses are estimated at more than US$220,000 for in-state students over their four-year programme.
Image: Scholarship recipients finding out the cost of their student journey through the new vet school will be covered. Image: Clemson-University
Six veterinary students will enjoy full-ride scholarships at South Carolina’s first veterinary college when it welcomes its inaugural class later this year.
Via the Darla Moore Foundation, philanthropist and South Carolina native Darla Moore will fund the students’ four years of tuition, fees and living expenses at Clemson University.
The students, each from a rural county in South Carolina, were surprised with the news in an announcement at the university.
Clemson University estimates tuition, fees and living expenses for in-state students to total around $220,000.
The inaugural class of the Harvey S Peeler Jr College of Veterinary Medicine – which was created to address growing veterinary workforce needs – will be comprised of 80 students, 60 in-state and 20 out-of-state.
Ms Moore said: “The shortage of veterinarians is felt deeply in rural communities, where access to animal care is absolutely critical to livelihoods. That’s exactly why these scholarships to Clemson’s College of Veterinary Medicine matter.
“I was fortunate to have educational opportunities that changed my life, and it was a privilege to deliver this news to students who have worked so hard to get here.
“The ripple effect of a well-trained veterinarian in a rural community is just incredible – these students aren’t only building careers, they’re filling a critical void for the communities they will ultimately serve.”
Steven Marks, founding dean of the vet school, added: “Veterinary medicine plays a critical role in agriculture, food systems, the environment and the well-being of families across South Carolina.
“This programme ensures that talented students from rural communities have the opportunity to pursue their calling and return home equipped to make a lasting difference.
“The Darla Moore Scholars of Veterinary Medicine programme will be life-changing for these students. They, in turn, will go on to positively impact communities in South Carolina and beyond as part of the solution to the veterinarian shortage.”