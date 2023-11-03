3 Nov 2023
New BVA figures indicate that a little more than half of vets want stricter welfare rules on the use of animals in sport, while one in six believe at least some disciplines should be axed altogether.
Image: © nupho / Adobe Stock
New research has indicated around one in six UK vets believe at least some sports that involve the use of animals should be banned.
The analysis, compiled for the BVA’s latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, also found slightly more than half of respondents favoured tighter welfare rules short of a ban.
Meanwhile, around four in five (81%) said the profession itself should take a more prominent role in developing and delivering welfare improvements for animal athletes.
The figures have been released ahead of a BVA-led debate on the issue, which will take place as part of its congress stream during London Vet Show (LVS).
The organisation has itself faced pressure over its own stance on the use of animals in sport and a review of its present policy is expected to begin in the new year.
BVA senior vice-president Malcolm Morley, who is due to chair the LVS session on 16 November, said: “We know there’s been increased scrutiny of the ways we use animals in competitive sports.
“Within the profession, we should be playing a leading role in these conversations, but first we need to consider our challenges and responsibilities.”
Among the panellists will be Maddy Campbell, who chairs the BVA’s ethics and welfare panel, and sits on the board of greyhound racing’s UK governing body, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain.
BEVA president elect Bruce Bladon and Anette Graf, who chairs the Federation of European Equine Veterinary Associations’ horse welfare working group, are also expected to take part.
A total of 541 people took part in the latest survey, with the largest group (51%) supporting the idea of increased regulation on welfare grounds while opposing the idea of a ban.
In total, 4% supported a ban on all competitive sports involving the use of animals, with 13% advocating the outlawing of some disciplines.
Only 15% of respondents suggested no greater regulation of the sport sector was required.
While the survey did not ask participants to suggest which sports should be outlawed, the racing of greyhounds and horses has been at the forefront of the UK-based debate in recent times.
Both the Greyhound Derby and the Grand National were among the events targeted by protests about the use of animals in sport earlier this year and, while recently announced reforms to the latter were widely welcomed, calls for tougher curbs on the disciplines are unlikely to go away.
The Welsh Government has already committed itself to holding a public consultation on the future of greyhound racing there, while the campaign group Animal Aid says it remains committed to its aim of outlawing the National Hunt form of horse racing.
Financial challenges, particularly around prize money, have been acknowledged as a potential barrier to welfare improvements and a recent Westminster Hall debate on the future of horse racing heard calls for more money from the betting levy to go into the sport to both address that problem and help to secure continuing welfare developments.
Vet and Conservative MP Neil Hudson praised the work of the Horserace Betting Levy Board in producing codes of practice for infectious diseases during the 25 October session.
He added: “It is important to make sure that part of the moneys coming in gets put back into the sector to support the people and the horses in terms of improving racing and breeding and also the advancement of veterinary science and research.”
But there are also fears that proposed reforms of UK betting rules – particularly the introduction of affordability checks on punters – will further reduce the monies available to promote advances in welfare.
Although both ministers and regulators have insisted the checks – which are intended to help tackle issues of problem gambling – will be “frictionless”, critics have warned that many bettors will either end or substantially reduce their spending or use black market operators if they are subjected to them.
An online petition against the measures, launched this week, has already been signed by around 42,000 people.