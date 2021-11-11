11 Nov 2021
Obstructive feline lower urinary tract disease is a common presentation in general practice. At Gerardo Poli's hospital, temporary relief is generally achieved within 15 minutes of patient arrival.
Obstructive feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) is a common presentation in both general practice and emergency settings.
Every clinician has his or her own approach to treating and managing a cat with obstructive FLUTD signs. Working in an emergency setting, once I have confirmed an obstructed bladder via palpation, I focus on trying to relieve the obstruction as quickly as possible.
The first step is obtaining consent from the client to administer pain relief (an opioid IV or IM), place an IV catheter, collect blood for biochemistry, electrolyte and blood gas analysis, and temporarily relieve the obstruction.
At our hospital, we achieve temporary relief of the obstruction generally within 15 minutes of patient arrival.
We do this in three steps:
If the 22g IV catheter does not relieve the obstruction, I would use a rigid catheter and progressively advance it up the urethra while hydropropulsing with the saline the entire time. Once unblocked, then I will tape it to the tail as aforementioned.
Quick Tip: Once you have the catheter in the tip of the penis, pull the prepuce straight out to straighten the penis and thus the penile urethra. Otherwise, the bend in the penile urethra may hinder the passage of the catheter.
The benefits I see of placing a temporary urinary catheter include:
Quite often, your patient would present unwell enough that you should have no issues (resistance to) passing this temporary urinary catheter, provided you have given pain relief on presentation.
In fractious patients, I usually forgo the temporary catheter and focus on stabilising the patient. The aim is to have them stable as soon as possible for sedation or a general anaesthesia to place a longer indwelling urinary catheter.