Torrent of anxiety

My doctor was a patient and kind man, and took his time. In a few moments it all began to spill out of me – the fact I couldn’t stop thinking about work; the mistakes that haunted me; the fear of making more mistakes that paralysed me when I looked down my consulting list; the feeling that I was an imposter not worthy of the job; the mental exhaustion that never seemed to go away; the irritability, the short temper, the tears. The fleeting thoughts of suicide…