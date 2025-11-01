1 Nov 2025
Zoetis says being open and transparent about the research and data behind its diagnostics systems had helped dispelling initial scepticism about AI among some in the veterinary sector.
Artificial intelligence (AI) pioneered successfully in veterinary diagnostic equipment could soon be making a difference to innovate human medicine.
Parts of the vet sector have been leading the way in developing accurate and time-saving uses for AI – no more so than in diagnostics.
Zoetis is one of the players at the forefront of the vet sector’s AI revolution, partnering with specialist companies in developing its range of Vetscan Imagyst and Vetscan Opticell analysers.
And the technology could also soon be doing the same for human health, for example, in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and other areas of paediatrics.
Zoetis has collaborated with companies including Grundiem, which manufactures the analysers, and Utah-based Techcyte, which is involved on pioneering the cloud-based AI applications that run with them.
Techcyte is in ongoing research work with US academic medical centre, Mayo Clinic, on research that could bring similar technology to human health disciplines.
Speaking to Vet Times as part of a press event in Berlin for Zoetis’ diagnostics services – including new US launch AI Masses – Richard Goldstein, the company’s global chief medical officer and head of medical affairs, said: “Techcyte, which is our AI partner, an AI firm in Utah… they’ve grown tremendously with us, and they now have a relationship, and they’re building a platform, with the Mayo Clinic.
“And our pathologists did a demo of our system for the Mayo Clinic board, as part of this decision they made to go with Techcyte, which is kind of crazy.”
Speaking last year, Ben Cahoon, chief executive of Techcyte, said the platform with Mayo would be the only one “in the world that unites clinical and anatomic pathology into one solution that improves the lives of pathologists, their clinical colleagues, and the patients they serve”.
Earlier in the Berlin event, Dr Goldstein and president of global diagnostics Abhay Nayak said driving innovations such as the Opticell AI-powered haematology analyser had positive impacts for veterinary teams as well as animals and owners.
Mr Nayak said: “With the technology that we’re bringing, we’re helping [practice teams] streamline processes and make sure that there’s a lot more efficiency built into how they do things, including things like fast results, reliable results.
“For the veterinary team, it’s about adopting things that meaningfully drive value for them, which is to reduce their burdens as well as improve their profitability for the patients themselves.”
Dr Goldstein said adopters of the Zoetis systems had appreciated the lengthy work that had gone into training the AI technology.
He said: “Mistrust of AI caused a lot of questions. What then is on us is to be very transparent with how we develop the AI, how we validate the AI, how we use the AI, and we have not had a problem with adoption with that approach of transparency and data.
“This is not ChatGPT. It’s not going to make up things. It’s going to do what it’s trained to do. So it’s very easy to define. It is trained to recognise this cell. It is not trained to recognise that cell. We need to be very clear up front with what it does and what it does not do.”
The latest indication, AI Masses, was launched in the US last month, and was due to be spotlighted further at the 40th World Veterinary Association Congress, in conjunction with the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), in Washington in late July.
Although no date has been given, Zoetis said AI Masses would be added in the UK market later this year.
Zoetis said its newest indication enhanced its digital cytology offering by “enabling fast, accurate AI analysis of lymph node and skin subcutaneous masses, delivering results in minutes”.
Mr Nayak added: “By empowering veterinary teams with valuable insights into potentially cancerous cells, we are helping to reduce waiting times and alleviate stress for pet owners facing some of the most challenging moments with their beloved pets.
“With comprehensive digital cytology capabilities and flexible result delivery options, Vetscan Imagyst AI Masses allows veterinary practices to make timely, individualised treatment decisions.”