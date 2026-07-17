17 Jul 2026
Award recognises significant contributions to the veterinary profession through innovative and transformative leadership in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Christine Jenkins has been recognised for her leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the veterinary profession.
A “transformative” veterinary leader said she is “truly humbled” to receive the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (AVMA) 2026 Frederick Douglass Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Christine Jenkins, Zoetis’ former chief medical officer for United States operations and vice-president of veterinary medical services and outcome research, has been recognised for her leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the veterinary profession.
Along with past Patterson award recipient Ruby Perry, Dr Jenkins co-chaired the AVMA/Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges’ Commission for a Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Veterinary Profession.
AVMA president Michael Bailey said: “Throughout her distinguished career, Dr Jenkins has dedicated herself to mentoring and to creating opportunities for underrepresented students and veterinarians.
“She is a transformative leader whose lasting impact on the profession makes her exceptionally deserving of this prestigious honour.”
Dr Jenkins was nominated by Willie Reed, dean emeritus of the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, who received the inaugural Patterson award in 2023.
Dr Reed said she “has led efforts to inspire youth to pursue higher education”, adding: “As a way of inspiring young people of colour to pursue veterinary medicine, she tells them the story of her personal journey and the joy of being a veterinarian, and the awesome responsibility of safeguarding the human-animal bond.”
Dr Jenkins began studying biology at the University of Chicago and completed her bachelor’s degree in animal science at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, before graduating from Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1984.
Among her accolades include the Presidential Distinguished Alumnus Award from Tuskegee University and Black Achievers in Industry from the YMCA of Greater New York-Harlem Branch.
Dr Jenkins said: “I am truly humbled to receive the Frederick Douglass Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award and honoured to be nominated by my esteemed colleagues.
“Dr Patterson’s work in establishing Tuskegee’s veterinary medical school provided opportunities for African American and Hispanic populations to pursue veterinary medicine.
“He was a role model as an academic leader, and his legacy continues to serve the veterinary profession and society as a whole.”