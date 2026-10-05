5 Oct 2026
Katy Nelson will strengthen relationships with industry partners and expand VetFolio’s CPD offerings.
Katy Nelson, NAVC's new senior director of veterinary education and custom programmes.
A former TV vet has joined the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) as its new senior director of veterinary education and custom programmes.
NAVC said Katy Nelson, formerly the host of The Pet Show with Dr Katy and most recently Chewy Health’s associate director of veterinary relations, will focus on expanding and strengthening the organisation’s relationships across the veterinary industry.
Dr Nelson will identify opportunities to expand the educational offerings of VetFolio, NAVC’s virtual education platform, and provide tailored CPD solutions for its industry partners.
NAVC said she will also work closely with CVO Dana Varble to support strategic initiatives for its programming.
The vet has had a varied career since graduating from Louisiana State University in 2001, working in emergency and small animal practice, as a veterinary media consultant and spokesperson and on TV and radio.
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “Dr Katy is an excellent fit for the NAVC mission. Her grasp of the veterinary profession and varied experience will drive VetFolio and programming to new heights.”
Dr Nelson added: “I’m so excited to join this legendary organisation. I’ve been coming to NAVC events for over 25 years now, as a student and then as a veterinarian.
“The opportunity to join a team that cares about this profession, the people within it, and the pets and parents that it benefits was too good to pass by.
“I look forward to dedicating the next era of my career to serving the needs of our veterinary community by working closely with our speakers, our sponsors and our attendees.”