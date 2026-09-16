16 Sept 2026
National Geographic’s Critter Fixers Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson partnered with the AVMA to inspire the next generation of vets.
Forty students took part in the "Vet for a Day" session in Anaheim.
Dozens of children have taken part in a programme designed to inspire the next generation of veterinary professionals.
Led by vets Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, the hosts of National Geographic’s Critter Fixers, the “Vet for a Day” workshop gave 40 students a first-hand look at the world of veterinary medicine.
Hosted at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (AVMA) Annual Convention in Anaheim, California, in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the event saw volunteer vets and veterinary technicians demonstrate a range of skills.
As well as teaching the children animal handling techniques, they also demonstrated suturing, ultrasounds and CPR on moulds and other simulated equipment.
The programme was founded by Dr Hodges and Dr Ferguson to educate prospective vets on what being a clinician is like.
Former AVMA president Michael Bailey said: “Every year, ‘Vet for a Day’ is one of the most fun and inspiring parts of our Annual Convention.
“Opening young people’s eyes to the exciting possibilities of careers in veterinary medicine and animal sciences is a privilege.
“We are so grateful to Drs Ferguson and Hodges and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their involvement in this wonderful programme.”
Hill’s Pet Nutrition US CVO Chelsie Estey added: “Our support for ‘Vet for a Day’ is incredibly meaningful because it gives students an authentic look inside the world of veterinary medicine.
“By opening these doors and offering real-world experience, we’re nurturing a lifelong passion for animal health and investing in the bright future of our profession.”