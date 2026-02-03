3 Feb 2026
One of the women worked at mobile vet clinic at the time of the alleged incident, while the other was a former employee.
Two women in Georgia have been arrested after allegedly castrating two cats in a “makeshift” setting in a private home.
Sarah Benefield, 37, and Camryn Garrard, 27, turned themselves into authorities in Coweta County in January and have been charged with cruelty to animals and unlawful veterinary practice.
The pair, who authorities said are not licensed to perform veterinary medicine or surgery, allegedly neutered the two male cats, named Calvin and Klein, at Benefield’s home in Newnan.
Garrard was an employee of West Georgia Mobile Vet at the time of the alleged incidents, while Benefield was a former employee.
Per their arrest report, the pair were initially reported to Douglas County Animal Control by a colleague at the mobile clinic for neutering the cats “in a makeshift surgical suite” and that it may have been done without the use of anaesthesia.
The cats were subsequently taken to Carroll County Animal Hospital for follow-up treatment; they are said to have recovered well and suffered no permanent injuries.
Toby Nix, a lieutenant at Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox 5 Atlanta: “This case came to us from Douglas County and this agency investigated and brought the charges.”
The vet who runs West Georgia Mobile Vet spoke to investigators and denied knowledge of the surgeries. He also denied signing any rabies vaccination paperwork for the cats, despite records showing his name signed on such documents.