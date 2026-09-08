8 Sept 2026
Total includes more than US$261 million raised by its vet school.
Artist impression of the planned new veterinary hospital, which will be part funded by the Weill Family Foundation gift of US$120 million.
The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) has announced it raised a record-breaking US$676 million in philanthropic support in the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The total is said to more than double the university’s previous giving record and marks the strongest fund-raising year in its history.
It includes more than US$261 million raised by the Weill School of Veterinary Medicine, more than doubling its previous record set the year prior.
The vet school celebrated a US$120 million gift from Joan and Sanford Weill in January, while in April it received a US$75 million donation from Kathy Chiao and Kenneth Hao.
UC Davis said the gifts would help fund a new small animal teaching hospital, expand scholarships and research opportunities and grow programmes for pet owners unable to afford veterinary care.
Two other UC Davis academic units set fund-raising records for the year, with the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences collecting US$231 million, also more than twice its previous record, and the College of Biological Sciences raising more than US$19 million.
UC Davis Health also raised more than US$74 million.
Overall, the institution raised US$676,216,825 with 56,153 gifts from 29,668 donors between July 2025 and June 2026.
Chancellor Gary May said: “This is a defining moment for UC Davis. The extraordinary support from our community reflects a shared belief in what a public university can do: create opportunity, drive discovery and change lives.
“Together, we’re building a brighter future that will reach far beyond our campus for generations to come.”
Shaun Keister, vice-chancellor for development and alumni relations, added: “We are deeply grateful for the thousands of acts of generosity and years of trusted relationships with our donors and volunteers.
“A year that more than doubles our previous fund-raising record shows us that our community believes deeply in UC Davis and in what we can accomplish together.”