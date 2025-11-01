1 Nov 2025
Several new features have been added to the Disease BioPortal to help improve biosecurity decision-making by veterinarians, producers, and diagnostic labs.
UC Davis has launched a new, updated version of its online platform used by veterinarians, producers and diagnostic labs to track and predict disease outbreaks.
The Disease BioPortal has received updates and new features ranging from simplified dashboards highlighting the most relevant health information to the user, to the addition of bacteria whole genome sequencing assembly and antimicrobial resistance components to facilitate antimicrobial stewardship.
It also features faster diagnostic test result access, the ability to create Nextstrain dynamic data visualisations to reconstruct transmission dynamics and identify the most likely sources of infection during outbreaks, and improved data management and sharing to facilitate faster communication between vets and producers to identify regional trends.
Overall, the revamped platform is said to improve outbreak detection, reduce response times and lead to better farm management strategies.
Disease BioPortal is said to have already “reshaped” swine health management and is being adapted for cattle and aquaculture industries; it is said it could also help provide early-warning capabilities to poultry producers as they help combat avian influenza.
According to the CDC, there have been 70 confirmed human cases of bird flu in the United States since the outbreak began in 2022, including 41 from dairy herds and 24 from poultry farms and culling operations.
Led by UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s professor of epidemiology and disease modelling Beatriz Martínez-López, Disease BioPortal was developed by the university’s Center for Animal Disease Modeling and Surveillance.
Dr Martínez-López said: “The adoption by some of the top swine industry producers, large pharma companies and veterinary clinics demonstrates the trust and impact of this platform.
“As we expand to additional sectors, our goal is to provide the same level of support and insight to help safeguard animal health, food systems, and ultimately public health.”
Rebecca Robbins, a vet for Pig Improvement Company’s Health Assurance team, said Disease BioPortal is “an amazing feat of execution because the data we work with lacks the structure of those pipelines available from human health care or manufacturing sectors”.
Suidae Health and Production veterinary clinic vet Brandi Burton added: “Disease BioPortal has allowed me to serve our clients better by analysing sequence data in real time and communicating it quickly.
“The mapping components are especially powerful for tracking how strains spread geographically.
“It’s a database that continues to grow and provide insights, which helps producers make timely decisions.”