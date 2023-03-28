28 Mar 2023
Progressive Veterinary Association says it remains uneasy both about the basis of the new guidance, which is due to be implemented from 1 September, and its potential effects.
Image: © mad_production / Adobe Stock
A veterinary group that opposed reforms to the profession’s “under care” guidance says a proposed review must look in detail at the potential problems that arise from its implementation.
RCVS officials have insisted the amended guidance is “robust”, while revisions approved at its latest council meeting have been welcomed in other parts of the sector.
But the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) said it remains uneasy both about the basis of the new guidance, which is due to be implemented from 1 September, and its potential effects.
As well as the latest amendments, council members also backed a plan to review the guidance 12 months after implementation.
However, in a statement to Vet Times, the PVA maintained that changes should only proceed on the basis of what it described as a “genuine” vet-client-patient relationship – a model consistently resisted by the college.
It continued: “With that in place, it would then be appropriate for vets who already have animals under their care to decide whether a physical or virtual consultation is required in the particular circumstances.
“There is a great deal of clinical information that can only be garnered via a physical examination and to equate this with a phone or video consultation as a ‘clinical assessment’ could lead to mis-diagnoses and mis-prescribing.
“With that in mind, we trust that the RCVS review after one year will be a thorough analysis of any problems or inconsistencies that arise with the definition and practical implementation of the guidance.”
RCVS standards committee chairperson Linda Belton defended the new rules and thanked all the individuals and organisations who had helped to shape it.
She said: “The guidance is robust, we have considered how it will be enforced and we will continue to review the guidance.”
Both the review timetable and the main amendment, which compels vets to have 24-hour physical examination and premises visit capability available before taking responsibility for an animal, have been supported following the council meeting on 16 March.
But despite describing itself as encouraged by the former, the CVS Group, which last month warned of the risk of “inappropriate prescribing behaviours” entering the profession, cautioned that it still has concerns about monitoring and ensuring compliance.
A spokesperson added: “We will continue to provide any support to the profession and the RCVS that is needed to help assess the impact of these changes and make improvements as necessary.”
IVC Evidensia said it welcomed the “clarity” on examination and visit requirements, adding: “We continue to believe that individual veterinary surgeons are best placed to make a professional judgement as to the clinical assessment required in any specific individual case or group of animals.”
Meanwhile, BCVA president Colin Mason said farm vets would be keen to understand the impact of the measures when the review process takes place.
He added: “While we accept that the changes are to be implemented, there remains concerns within our profession, and [we] will work with all concerned – including the RCVS, BVA and other specialist divisions – to ensure animal welfare is prioritised – and any changes can be implemented as smoothly as possible.”
Although several example cases were drawn up ahead of the latest council meeting, RCVS officials said further scenarios, plus frequently asked questions, will also be developed ahead of the implementation date.
College registrar Eleanor Ferguson said: “We hope these will help to further explain the context behind the guidance changes and help to counter any misunderstanding about the impact of the guidance, and what it will actually mean for practising professionals on a day-to-day basis.”
The BCVA said it had also drawn up its own set of example cases based on concerns that had been raised by farm vets and called for clear messages to be given to the professions during the period leading up to implementation.
Mr Mason said: “We know that communication is key to vets in practice on rolling out significant changes and look forward to the detail and substance of the changes, and remain committed to working with the RCVS to make sure our members are fully informed.”