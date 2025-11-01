1 Nov 2025
The webinar will be held on 19 November but registrations must be completed by the day prior.
Veterinarians, livestock producers and other stakeholders are being invited to attend a webinar on the New World screwworm (NWS) to prepare for its potential return to the United States.
The online session, to be held from 6pm to 7:30pm PT on Wednesday 19 November, will cover a range of topics including the parasite’s lifecycle and history, updates on the current situation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s response plans, and how to prepare for its arrival.
The vet-led webinar is a collaboration between the University of California Cooperative Extension, the California Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) and the California Wool Growers Association.
Speakers will include CCA Animal Health Committee chair Tom Talbot, Rosie Busch and Gaby Maier of UC Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine, and Amy Murillo of UC Riverside’s department of entomology.
The parasitic blowfly’s larvae feed on the live flesh of warm-blooded animals, making it a threat to livestock, pets, wildlife and humans alike.
It was officially eradicated from the US in the 1960s but following a surge of cases in Central America and Mexico, officials are preparing for its potential return and vets have been warned they will be “on the frontlines” of detecting outbreaks.
In October, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service released its NWS response playbook outlining approaches, resources and tools to be implemented in the event of a detection.
Dr Talbot said: “If NWS were to be detected within the borders of California, I am deeply concerned not only about the health and welfare of our animals, but also about our ability to move animals within the state as well as across state lines.”
Registration for the webinar must be done by 1pm PT on 18 November.