25 Aug 2023
“I will guarantee that Josh and Claire did not put ‘global pandemic’ in the middle of their business plan… but, of course, what we do know about every business plan is: they're all wrong!”
With a growing number of practices being acquired by corporate groups, the age-old tradition of buying into an independent practice is slowly becoming a thing of the past, leaving many ambitious young vets with little option but to start from scratch.
In this VBJ First Opinions Podcast, editor James Westgate talks to a young couple who did just that – building their “dream practice” from the ground up, with a little help from VetDynamics along the way.
Claire Smith and Josh Willmot from Beacon View Veterinary Clinic join First Opinions to discuss the ins and outs, and ups and downs, of going it alone – from the inauspicious start that saw them open their doors to the public just a month before COVID forced them closed again, to the pride at building a successful, thriving business under the most difficult of conditions.
They are joined by veterinary business expert Alan Robinson, who offers his thoughts on the processes of starting a practice and some important tips for those considering this route for themselves.