9 Sept 2026
The Farmer’s Dog announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL.
Cam Skattebo, running back for the New York Giants, with his senior rescue dog Duke and dachshund puppies Cheech and Daizy.
A vet-developed dog food has been named the National Football League’s (NFL) first official pet food partner.
The Farmer’s Dog announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL on the eve of the 2026 season kicking off on Wednesday 9 September.
The pet food – made from human-grade meat and vegetables – is formulated by vets and veterinary nutritionists.
The Farmer’s Dog said the partnership would celebrate the bond between athletes, fans, and their dogs.
NFL senior vice-president of global partnerships Tracie Rodburg said: “The NFL is all about bringing people together through shared experiences and community.
“Dogs are an important part of many families, and as the official pet food partner, The Farmer’s Dog will help us celebrate the role they play in our lives and communities throughout the season.”
The brand will feature throughout the year at the Super Bowl, NFL Combine and the NFL Draft as well as at community events during the season.
The partnership launches with a campaign featuring New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo and his senior rescue dog Duke.
He said: “I’ve had Duke for every high and every low. He’s been my teammate long before football became my career. I started feeding him The Farmer’s Dog because I wanted as many healthy years with him as possible.
“If The Farmer’s Dog teaming up with the NFL gets even one more person thinking differently about what they feed their dog, that’s something I’m proud to be part of.”
The Farmer’s Dog chief executive and co-founder Jonathan Regev said: “We started The Farmer’s Dog because for too long, feeding your dog meant choosing between different versions of the same ultra-processed food.
“This partnership gives us an incredible opportunity to show millions more people there’s a better way.
“Everything we do is about helping dogs live healthier lives and giving people more time with them – more games, more Sundays, and more seasons together.”