13 Jun 2024
Alberto Fioletti removed from RCVS register after being convicted of killing his former partner, VN and mother-of-two, Stephanie Hodgkinson.
Alberto Fioletti. Image: Dorset Police
A former vet who was jailed for life for the murder of his former partner – who was a VN and mum of two – has been removed from the register.
Alberto Fioletti murdered his former partner, VN Stephanie Hodgkinson, on 12 May 2023, and he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison – to serve a minimum of 15 years – at Bournemouth Crown Court in January 2024.
An RCVS Disciplinary Committee (DC) hearing, held in his absence, found the facts of the case proven by the certificate of conviction and considered if it rendered him unfit to practise.
In reaching its decision, the committee said it considered significant aggravating factors in the case as well as sentencing remarks by the presiding judge.
Aggravating factors in terms of fitness to practise include the fact that it was an offence involving violence and loss of life and the injuries caused by Dr Fioletti to Ms Hodgkinson.
The sentencing remarks, which were cited during the disciplinary hearing, also made clear the devastating impact that Dr Fioletti’s actions had on Ms Hodgkinson’s family, including her two young children.
Paul Morris, chairing the DC and speaking on its behalf, said: “The committee considers that, when consideration is given to the ferocity of the attack on Ms Hodgkinson and the number of stab wounds she suffered, when taken together with the finding by the sentencing judge, who presided over the trial, that the respondent ‘represent[ed] a significant danger to any female with whom you find yourself in a relationship’, members of the public would find it abhorrent for a veterinary surgeon to have acted in this way and would be concerned at the risk the respondent posed to some members of the public.
“This committee considers that the offence of murder is so inherently deplorable and shocking that it must constitute conduct falling far short of that to be expected of a member of the profession; and is certainly liable to bring the profession into serious disrepute and undermine public confidence in the profession.”
In mitigation, the DC noted Dr Fioletti had no previous criminal history and had an unblemished career as a veterinary surgeon.
The DC found that only complete removal from the register was appropriate in this case.
Mr Morris added: “The committee has reached the conclusion that the respondent’s behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with being a veterinary surgeon. The respondent’s behaviour was so serious that removal of professional status and the rights and privileges accorded to that status is considered to be the only means of protecting the wider public interest and of maintaining confidence in the profession.”
The DC expressed its condolences to the family of Stephanie Hodgkinson for their incalculable loss.
Further details are on the RCVS website and the DC hearings page.