7 Jun 2022
Vets in the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand, are being asked for their views on neurology and whether they have concerns about teaching of the subject.
Image © zimmytws / Adobe Stock
A study is hoping to learn vets’ perspectives about neurology and how it is taught, with results potentially helping with future curriculum design.
Anita Shea – from the School of Veterinary Science at Massey University, New Zealand – is seeking views for her doctoral thesis and has launched an anonymous survey to gather them from vets in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.
In human medicine, concerns have been raised over a 25-year period on the attitudes of medical students and doctors to neurology and the neurosciences, and the potential they possess to compromise patient care.
But no study has been conducted on how vets view neurology and whether the profession has similar concerns about teaching of the subject.
Questions are based on the findings of thematic analysis of interviews with veterinarians who expressed a variety of opinions of neurology.
The survey takes around 25 minutes to complete and is open for four weeks. Participants can stop the survey at any time or decline to answer any question, but submission will be taken as consent to participate.
Participants can also enter an email address for the chance to win a £30 (AUS$60) Amazon.com gift voucher – 15 vouchers are available. If you choose to enter, you will be redirected to a new page to ensure email addresses are not linked to survey answers.
The survey is available online.