8 Mar 2023
A vet who kicked a horse in the abdomen following an examination has been given a reprimand and a formal warning as to his future conduct.
An RCVS disciplinary panel described the incident as “a single, but serious failure” on the part of Simon Leroy Hutton, but concluded it was unlikely to be repeated.
The case, which was the subject of a five-day hearing at the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, followed an incident at a livery yard in Sheffield in February 2021.
Mr Hutton admitted kicking the horse, named Angel, after she had kicked him. Both his partner and Angel’s owner were present at the time.
In his initial statement, Mr Hutton argued his actions were instinctive and a reprimand for what he regarded as “malicious behaviour”.
However, during the hearing, he apologised for his actions and said he wished he had done so at the time.
The committee was also told that he accepted he had moved away from Angel and then stepped forward before kicking her in response.
Lawyers for the college argued that Mr Hutton’s actions fell far short of the standards expected of veterinary surgeons, regardless of whether they were meant as a punishment, or as a means of training or teaching a horse.
The committee concluded the incident was “a single, but serious failure on the part of Mr Hutton and found the facts proved amounted to disgraceful conduct in a professional respect”.
But it also viewed Mr Hutton’s actions as isolated, and accepted character evidence that indicated he was a “competent and well-regarded” vet.
Committee chairperson Judith Way said: “The committee was persuaded – in light of Mr Hutton’s admissions, heartfelt apologies, developing insight and the testimonial evidence – that he is very unlikely to repeat his past misconduct.
“However, despite the low risk of repetition, the committee considered that the nature of the kick, delivered without the consent of the owner, could undermine public confidence in the profession.
“Thus, the committee considered that it was proportionate to issue a reprimand together with a warning as to Mr Hutton’s future conduct.”