7 Oct 2024
An RCVS disciplinary committee heard evidence that the practice involved in the case had been “close to collapse” at the time of the case
A vet whose colleague voluntarily removed herself from the RCVS register over the surgical removal of a cat’s microchip has been reprimanded in connection with the same case.
The cat, named Shadow, was eventually euthanised two months after the treatment programme led by Janine Susan Parody, in which the procedure took place.
But a college disciplinary committee ruled the “somewhat exceptional circumstances”, including evidence the practice had been “close to collapse” at the time of the incident, did not warrant a more severe sanction in her case.
The panel heard Shadow had been presented at the Castle Veterinary Group practice in Framlingham, Suffolk on 20 December 2021 for euthanasia.
His owner had agreed that course of action two days earlier after being advised he had been diagnosed with MRSA.
But instead of carrying out the procedure, Dr Parody undertook a 10-day treatment programme that included both sedation and castration as well as removal of the microchip and replacing it with a new one, without his owner’s knowledge or consent.
Having been returned to his owner on 31 December, Shadow was subsequently euthanised in late February 2022 following further treatment.
The report said his owner believed both he and she had “suffered unnecessarily” because of Dr Parody’s decision not to euthanise him as originally planned.
But, in her witness statement to the committee, Dr Parody said she and a colleague had already dealt with successive euthanasia cases that day and she “just could not face” another one.
Dr Parody added that she had been covering for six vets at the time of the case, following the temporary closure of two of the group’s surgeries due to COVID-19 restrictions, and described the practice as being “close to collapse”.
That view was supported by an RVN who had been due to assist Dr Parody with Shadow’s case and told the committee it was “only a matter of time until something snapped” at the practice.
Meanwhile, Bronwyn Nicholls, a now retired RVN who agreed to voluntarily remove herself from the register in response to disciplinary allegations brought against her in connection with the case, said the practice had been “coping, but that was about it”.
Dr Parody, who is now practising in Herefordshire, admitted six out of seven allegations arising from Shadow’s treatment, including taking him to her home for several days without informing the owner or seeking her consent, as well as acting dishonestly in relation to four of the allegations.
The committee deemed those matters proven and found her guilty of serious professional misconduct on that basis.
But allegations, which Dr Parody denied, that she had sought to mislead others over Shadow’s identity in removing the chip and had acted dishonestly both in that respect and over the lack of adequate records were found not proven.
She said she had believed Shadow was unowned and removing the chip would make it easier for him to be rehomed through a charity.
The committee said it had “rarely seen such an impressive set of character references and testimonials” as those provided by colleagues of Dr Parody which it argued showed just how out of character her actions had been.
Although the report indicated that suspension of her registration had been considered, the panel said such action would be “disproportionate” and would not best serve the public.