15 Nov 2024
Neil Hudson has been appointed to the Conservatives’ shadow Defra team by the party’s new leader, Kemi Badenoch.
A vet and MP has condemned farm tax plans that he claimed could risk UK food security on his House of Commons debut as a shadow Defra minister.
Neil Hudson urged ministers to admit they had got the issue “catastrophically wrong” during departmental questions yesterday (14 November), following his appointment by the new Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch.
He said: “Food security is national security and underpinning this are farmers and farmland. Labour’s ill-judged and heartless family farm tax will put all of that at jeopardy.”
Farming minister Daniel Zeichner rejected the claim, highlighting the findings of tax experts who have projected that fewer than 500 farms are likely to be affected.
Although the plans have been widely criticised, he urged opponents to communicate such a “reassuring message” to farmers.
But, following the session, Dr Hudson said: “I am simply astounded at the lack of respect or understanding the incoming Government has shown for our brilliant British farmers and all of us they feed. The minister’s reply was tone-deaf and non-committal.
“This misguided policy decision is a short-term cash grab at the expense of long-term food security. I promise to the farmers in Epping Forest and across the UK – we will fight this.”