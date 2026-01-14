14 Jan 2026
Harrison’s Bird Foods will hand out US$12,000 in grants to six vet students.
Image © Valerii Honcharuk / Adobe Stock
A bird food manufacturer has announced the recipients of its 2026 veterinary student scholarship programme.
Vet-founded Harrison’s Bird Foods will hand US$2,000 grants to three US-based veterinary students and three international veterinary students.
The recipients are as follows:
Harrison’s Bird Foods said the applicant pool was among its strongest to date, reflecting growing international interest in avian health, conservation, and evidence-based nutrition.
The grants will support the students’ educational experiences advancing their training in avian and exotic animal medicine.
The scholarship funds professional development opportunities including externships, conservation projects, conferences, research initiatives and other hands-on learning experiences, with recipients invited to submit written reflections and photos of their chosen activity.
Vet surgeon and Harrison’s Bird Foods founder Greg Harrison said: “We are honoured to support this exceptional group of future veterinarians. Their commitment to advancing avian and exotic medicine reflects the values and mission our company was built on.”
Chief executive Dana O’Donoghue added: “Investing in the next generation of avian veterinarians is essential for the future of companion bird health worldwide.
“We are thrilled to help these students pursue experiences that will shape their careers and strengthen the global avian medical community.”