3 Sept 2026
Students from the UK, India, Australia and New Zealand were announced as the winners of the Veterinary Evidence Student Awards.
Justine Cole claimed the top prize in the Veterinary Evidence Student Awards.
Vet students from around the world have been celebrated at RCVS’ Knowledge’s Veterinary Evidence Student Awards.
RVC student Justine Cole claimed the top prize for her Knowledge Summary on the effects of 3-nitrooxypropanol feed additive use in dairy cattle to reduce methane emissions and resulting impact on milk yield.
She beat students from India, Australia and Zealand for the top honour.
Justine carried out a critical review of 15 papers and presented their findings in RCVS Knowledge’s peer-reviewed open-access journal, Veterinary Evidence.
She said: “I am honoured to receive this award, and I hope that others in the dairy industry and veterinary community find this Knowledge Summary as interesting as I did.
“My experience really highlighted the importance of using evidence-based veterinary medicine to evaluate new products in practice.
“This is especially true when evaluating future solutions within the context of One Health, to ensure that improvements in one domain – such as environmental health – are not achieved at the expense of others, such as animal welfare or public health.”
The awards were open to any undergraduate student studying a degree related to veterinary medicine anywhere in the world, with prizes of £200, £100 and £50 for first, second and third place, respectively.
Veterinary Evidence editor-in-chief Peter Cockcroft said: “Congratulations to all winners. It’s wonderful to see veterinary students from across the world making their first contributions to evidence-based veterinary medicine.
“I hope that their experience of writing a Knowledge Summary has inspired them to continue doing so throughout their career.”