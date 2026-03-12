12 Mar 2026
Vet students receive US$300k in latest scholarship programme
The 2026 scholarships take the programme’s total funding to US$900,000.
Image: PBXStudio / Adobe Stock
Veterinary students around the United States have received US$300,000 in funds as part of the latest round of a nationwide scholarship programme.
The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC), in partnership with Chewy Health, a health care division of online pet supply and medicine retailer Chewy, has provided a US$20,000 scholarship to 15 selected second-year veterinary students from underserved communities.
The Chewy Veterinary Leaders programme recognises the students’ academic achievements and leadership potential.
Awards
With the 2026 cohort – who each attend different institutions including Cornell University, Purdue University and University of California, Davis – the programme has awarded US$900,000 in scholarships since its inception.
The programme also includes bi-monthly peer support sessions, a visit to Chewy’s headquarters, post-graduation enrolment in MentorVet LEAP’s six-month early-career mentorship programme and access to the Chewy Veterinary Leaders alumni network.
AAVMC interim chief executive Ted Mashima said: “We’re honoured to partner with Chewy Health to expand access and opportunity within the veterinary profession.
“By supporting talented emerging leaders from all backgrounds, we are building a more inclusive field that is better equipped to serve diverse communities and advance veterinary care for all.”
Milestone
Chewy Health president Mita Malhotra added: “With this cohort, the Chewy Veterinary Leaders program reaches a significant milestone.
“In addition to scholarships, we have provided leadership development opportunities and learning experiences for all participants, bringing our total investment in the program to more than US$1 million.
“This reflects our long-term commitment to expanding opportunity and strengthening the veterinary profession by empowering the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of pet care.”