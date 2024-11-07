7 Nov 2024
A professional accused of performing operations that were outside his competence levels has pledged he will never seek to return to practice.
Image © Chinnapong / Adobe Stock
A vet who faced disciplinary proceedings over his treatment of three dogs that underwent hip replacement surgery has sought his own removal from the RCVS register.
A disciplinary panel approved the application by George Philippus Hauptfleisch after its members heard he had already removed himself from the equivalent list in his native South Africa.
The committee was also told the initial complainant in the case had not objected to the application, which was accompanied by a commitment never to seek restoration to the register.
A newly published report revealed Mr Hauptfleisch had faced charges in relation to three cases while working at a practice in Kent between 2018-20.
In each case, it was alleged he had performed total hip replacement surgery that was outside his competence and/or of an inadequate standard.
He was also accused of failing to give sufficient details showing informed consent had been obtained and not maintaining adequate clinical records.
Although he made no admissions to the charges against him, Mr Hauptfleisch submitted his removal application in late September, ahead of the two-day hearing into his case.
The committee was told he had returned to South Africa in December 2021, 15 months after agreeing to sell his practice in Ramsgate to Medivet.
The report said that, since settling in Pretoria, he spent most of his time undertaking charitable works and had no intention of practising veterinary surgery or returning to the UK again.
The committee also heard there were no previous disciplinary proceedings against him and he “deeply regrets anything which he has done or not done which has failed to protect the welfare of animals or has caused concern or upset to his clients and fellow members of the profession”.
Committee chairperson Hilary Lloyd said the panel “was satisfied that neither the public interest nor the welfare of animals demands that there be a full hearing in this case”.