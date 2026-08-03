3 Aug 2026
Clinicians and staff from around the United States and Canada were celebrated.
Metropolitan Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Service vet Alex Broomell, who led the treatment of Dolly (pictured).
A leading pet insurer has announced the winners of its 2026 Veterinary Appreciation Day Awards.
Trupanion has selected 12 vets, wider veterinary professionals and teams from across the United States and Canada as its winners.
This year was said to be the largest Veterinary Appreciation Day campaign since Trupanion began the initiative in 2015, with nearly 2,000 nominations submitted, more than 86,000 public votes cast and nearly 110,000 nominee shares across social media and online communities.
The 2026 winners are as follows:
The Metropolitan Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Service (MVSES) in Louisville, Kentucky won the team award in the United States East category in part due to its efforts to save Dolly, a one-year-old dog that fell an estimated 40 feet from an overpass following a multi-vehicle collision.
Despite arriving at MVSES in critical condition and entering cardiac arrest during treatment, Dolly survived her injuries thanks to the team’s efforts.
In a winner’s statement, the MVSES team said: “Being recognised as Veterinary Team of the Year is an incredible honour and a reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and passion demonstrated by every member of our team.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and for the colleagues, clients, and patients who inspire us every day.
“This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence, supporting one another, and advancing the standards of veterinary medicine for the benefit of all those we serve.”
Margi Tooth, Trupanion’s president and chief executive, said: “Every pet parent remembers the people who were there during the moments that mattered most – the veterinarian who stayed late, the technician who offered comfort through heartbreak, the emergency team who refused to give up.
“These awards honour those extraordinary individuals and teams.
“Reading this year’s nominations was a powerful reminder that veterinary professionals don’t just care for animals; they guide families through some of life’s most emotional moments with compassion, steadiness, and heart. We are deeply honoured to celebrate them.”