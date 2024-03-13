13 Mar 2024
RVC study highlights clinicians’ concerns about their ability to persuade prospective owners away from the breeds – and urges sector’s largest bodies to take the lead.
Still from a video forming part of the BVA's Breed to Breath campaign resources. Image: BVA
Major veterinary sector bodies and businesses are being urged to form a united front to tackle what researchers see as the “crisis” of brachycephalic dogs.
The plea comes from a new RVC study that highlighted clinicians’ concerns about their ability to persuade prospective owners away from the breeds.
Although some industry leaders have acknowledged the need for further action, the paper, which was published in Vet Record, argued that the sector’s largest bodies must now take a lead.
It said: “Stronger veterinary leadership – including from the RCVS, BVA and veterinary corporates – is now urgently required to build profession-wide solutions that overcome the barriers identified.”
Although vet-led pre-purchase consultations (PPCs) have been seen as a means through which clinicians can influence clients’ decisions, the new analysis highlights a broad range of concerns about that view, based on interviews conducted with professionals across the UK.
The issues raised included barriers created by lack of time and staff, fears about the impact of consultations on the relationships between vets and clients, plus the potential conflict between responsibilities to individual patients and population-level welfare.
Although the paper does suggest that the involvement of other staff – particularly VNs – in PPCs may offer a solution, lead author Rowena Packer argued that its testimonies showed the problem was now affecting human, as well as animal, welfare.
She said: “Trying to balance both of these responsibilities in the current working environment is proving very challenging for some, leading to moral distress.
“It is, therefore, essential that we protect the mental well-being of vets on this issue, as well as from an animal welfare perspective.
“As the brachycephalic crisis continues to prevail, the support of leading veterinary organisations is vital in providing a united voice regarding the known harms of brachycephaly and support in facilitating PPCs to ensure vets are protected, and potential owners are fully informed when it comes to acquiring decisions.”
Co-author Dan O’Neill said that while there was already a “vast evidence base” revealing the health issues associated with brachycephalic dogs, the new paper showed veterinary professionals were also “victims” of the trend, too.
Dr O’Neill added: “The clear message here is that we all need to ‘stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog’.”
BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux welcomed the research, which she described as “really insightful”, and said the group was “clear about the importance of pre-purchase consultations in promoting responsible ownership”.
Dr Mullineaux also highlighted initiatives including the association’s Breed to Breathe plan and support materials for vets signing “fit to breed” certificates, as well as its support for the PDSA’s Which Pet framework.
She added: “Collaboration is key to success, and we continue to work in partnership with colleagues at other veterinary and animal welfare organisations on this issue.
“However, we appreciate that more work needs to be done to promote pre-purchase consultations to the public, alongside supporting our members to engage prospective owners as they acquire a pet.”
The RCVS declined to comment, while several of the UK’s largest veterinary companies had not responded to similar requests at the time of going to press.