19 Dec 2024
Image © pimmimemom / Adobe Stock
Leaders of a new project that aims to enhance antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) within small animal practice have warned the sector can no longer pay “lip service” to the issue.
Dozens of CVS Group practices are taking part in a review of their prescribing procedures in three areas – acute (haemorrhagic) diarrhoea, cat bite abscesses and otitis externa.
The company is working with the University of Bristol on the project and regional clinical lead Deb Komianos described the potential impact of resistance as “startling”.
She said: “To address the development of drug-resistant pathogens requires a one health approach.
“It is not enough to pay lip service to AMS; we need to be leading the change.”
More than 50 CVS practices across the UK are participating in the project, which is initially comparing current prescription levels with monthly data recorded over the previous two years.
The analysis will also specifically examine the proportion of cases where highest priority critically important antimicrobials (HPCIAs) are administered.
Officials envisage that individual practice data will then be shared with a dedicated anti-microbial stewardship representative at each participating site, with specific support and CPD being provided to help drive change.
Data over a 12-month period from August of this year will also be collected with the aim of demonstrating changes in prescription protocols.
Dr Komianos said: “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the top 10 global health threats and the figures projected by the WHO for attributable deaths are truly startling.
“Our veterinary staff have an important role to play in safeguarding antimicrobials for future use.
“As an evidence-based profession, we look for data to support decision-making, but there is limited robust evidence about antimicrobial stewardship in small animal veterinary medicine.
“This project aims to contribute to filling this gap, alongside supporting veterinary professionals.
“We hope it will help us identify, develop and share evidence and best practice to support responsible antimicrobial prescribing and use for these commonly presented cases.”
The project was outlined shortly after the conclusion of the annual Antibiotic Amnesty campaign, which encourages pet owners to return unused medications to their own practices for appropriate disposal.
Around 2,800 individual products were taken back to practices during the 2023 programme and officials highlighted the contributions of its most successful practices earlier this year in an effort to encourage even greater participation.
Concerns about the complications that can arise from the inappropriate usage of antibiotics, together with the potential environmental impact of improper disposal, have been growing in recent times amid calls in some quarters for tougher regulation of certain treatments.
CVS believes its collaboration with Bristol can build on the work that is already taking place around the subject and Dr Komianos indicated she has been encouraged by the “high” level of engagement among staff at the participating practices so far.
She said: “We have had our first two CPD sessions and the quality of conversation and self-awareness among members is inspiring, which fills me with hope for making a positive impact.”