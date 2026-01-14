14 Jan 2026
The Chevy Chase clinic recently added to the group’s growing network of vet-owned practices.
A vet who owns and leads a new CityVet clinic in Maryland has celebrated the realisation of their “dream” of opening a practice in the United States.
Amir Nazari, who moved to the US from Iran in 2013, heads the practice in Chevy Chase, CityVet’s second clinic in the Washington DC Metro area, which opened its doors on 15 December 2025.
Dr Nazari said: “My dream has always been to open a clinic in the United States, something that once felt out of reach. CityVet’s incredible team gave me the guidance and confidence to finally make it a reality.”
The veterinarian ran his own clinic for a decade following his graduation from Shiraz University in 2003.
Following his move to the United States, he worked as a vet tech while completing the AVMA’s US licensure pathway for international vets; he has been practicing as a vet in Maryland since receiving his license in 2023.
With experience of a variety of clinical settings, Dr Nazari aims to focus on preventative care, trust-building and forming long-term relationship with pet owners in his new practice.
He said: “Personalised care is about knowing each pet’s story and meeting families where they are.
“We’ll focus on prevention, clear communication, and a calm, welcoming environment where every pet is treated like our own and every client like family.”