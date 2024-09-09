9 Sept 2024
Clinicians and campaigners on both sides of the bTB divide have been urged to come together to support the department’s latest strategy to tackle the disease in England.
The tide has turned against badger culling despite new Defra plans that could enable it to continue for another five years, a prominent veterinary critic has claimed.
Clinicians and campaigners on both sides of the bTB divide have been urged to come together to support the department’s latest strategy to tackle the disease in England.
Major veterinary sector organisations have voiced concerns at the prospect of halting a programme they maintain has contributed to disease levels falling.
But, amid fury from anti-cull groups who believe it should be halted immediately, Progressive Veterinary Association director Iain McGill believes the narrative around the disease has now changed.
Addressing a Westminster protest against the cull on 3 September, he said: “We are not where we want to be, but the tide has turned and the narrative along with it.”
Although Defra has pledged to work with vets, scientists, farmers and conservationists in shaping the detail of the new strategy, its launch on 30 August contained a commitment “to end the badger cull by the end of this parliament”.
The department is also pledging a new badger population survey and bTB surveillance within the badger population, plus more intense efforts to vaccinate badgers, research into its impact on disease levels and accelerated work on an inoculation for cattle.
In announcing the new strategy, food security and rural affairs minister Daniel Zeichner said: “Bovine tuberculosis has devastated British farmers and wildlife for far too long. It has placed dreadful hardship and stress on farmers who continue to suffer the loss of valued herds, and has taken a terrible toll on our badger populations.
“No more. Our comprehensive TB eradication package will allow us to end the badger cull by the end of this parliament and stop the spread of this horrific disease.”
John Cross, who chairs the bTB Partnership, also argued now was the right time to review the policy a decade after its launch.
He said: “Bovine TB is the common enemy, not farmers or wildlife groups. Only by working together will we reach our goal.”
Both the BVA and BCVA, which are members of the partnership, have cautiously welcomed the commitment to eradicating the disease, as well as many of the specific projects that are proposed.
But Malcolm Morley, the BVA’s senior vice-president, said recent falls in disease had been achieved through “a holistic, science-led approach that made use of all the available tools”.
He added: “It is, therefore, essential to continue to be led by evidence, and a shift away from badger culling should be closely monitored to ensure bTB cases continue to fall. Humane wildlife controls must remain on the table, to be used where necessary.”
Lara Robinson, the BCVA’s TB working group lead, said: “While BCVA is disappointed that future evidence-based badger culling will be stopped, we are pleased that current cull licences will be allowed to continue while the new measures are put into practice.”
However, with no requirement to hold a general election until 2029 and current licences being allowed to run their course, many opponents of the cull believe the department is moving too slowly and should stop the programme now.
Dr McGill, whose co-authored paper challenging the effectiveness of culling in reducing disease levels reignited the scientific debate in 2022, acknowledged the disappointment that culling activity is set to continue for the time being.
But he argued that the science in favour of the activity was “weakening” and recent developments, including the documentary featuring Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, showed just how far the emphasis on the disease has now shifted.
He said: “It’s time for a new deal on bovine TB. Labour needs to get a grip on it, and that means opening the discussion up to independent voices, not the same old voices.”