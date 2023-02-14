14 Feb 2023
“We are wanting to focus a spotlight on the abhorrent practices (...) such as ear cropping in dogs, transport of heavily pregnant dogs and puppy smuggling” – vet and MP Neil Hudson.
Senior vets have welcomed plans for a new parliamentary inquiry examining welfare and abuse issues within the pet trade.
The House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee is inviting submissions on the issue, which it said is already increasing pressure on vets and charities, until the end of next month.
The panel hopes its work will highlight areas where new or tougher regulations are needed, amid unease in some quarters about the Government’s commitment to welfare issues.
Vet and EFRA committee member Neil Hudson said: “We are wanting to focus a spotlight on the abhorrent practices that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, such as ear cropping in dogs, transport of heavily pregnant dogs and puppy smuggling.
“We also have huge concerns over the increase of unregulated so-called ‘canine fertility clinics’ that are operating not under veterinary supervision, fuelling the trade in dog breeds with severe health and welfare issues.
“We hope our inquiry will provide clarity for Government to tighten the law, close loopholes so that animals can be protected moving forwards.”
The announcement of the probe follows a recent investigation by the BBC’s Panorama programme, which highlighted the links between the illegal practice of canine ear cropping with extreme breeding and organised crime.
Ministers have also faced criticism from charities and veterinary groups over their failure to proceed with the long-awaited Kept Animals Bill, more than a year after it was last before Parliament and despite more than 100,000 people signing an online petition backing it.
BVA senior vice-president Justine Shotton said her organisation supported the inquiry, but cautioned that it should not prevent the bill from becoming law.
She said: “We are actively campaigning for action on many of the issues it is scrutinising, including unscrupulous dog breeding, exploitation of legal loopholes enabling the sale of dogs with cropped ears and the rise of unregulated fertility clinics with no veterinary oversight.
“We will work closely with our divisions, members and affiliates to respond to this consultation.
“However, it is important to highlight that the continuation of the Kept Animals Bill through Parliament and into law should be a priority, as it would immediately address many of the issues highlighted.”
The Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) also welcomed the inquiry and the opportunity for vets to submit evidence.
A spokesperson said: “We would like to see breeding for extreme characteristics that cause suffering specified in the document as abuse, and support for a ban of such animals appearing in advertising.
“Cropping dogs’ ears in the UK is currently illegal; the PVA would like the ownership and import of such dogs similarly made illegal.”
Meanwhile, IVC Evidensia’s group welfare advisor David Martin, who called for specific legislation banning ownership of dogs with cropped ears following the Panorama report, said he was “very pleased” by the announcement.
He added: “The investigation must focus on canine fertility clinics, ear cropping and the efforts that some breeders are going to, to circumvent the licensing process. It is only by properly identifying and exploring these problems that a solution can be found.
“Unfortunately, with the involvement of organised crime in the puppy trade, there is a constant need to reassess the legislative and enforcement framework to ensure that we stay one step ahead of criminals, while also ensuring that we support the legitimate breeders who are breeding healthy and well-socialised pets.”
Other organisations, including the Naturewatch Foundation, which highlighted a 10-fold increase in UK canine fertility clinics in its call for action last year, have also indicated they will give evidence to the committee.
Submissions to the inquiry are being sought in four main areas:
EFRA committee chairperson Robert Goodwill said: “Having previously called Defra to account on the issue of pet smuggling, we already have evidence that abuse of animals for the pet trade is taking place.
“The committee intends to get to the root of what is going on and hear how best to improve pet welfare and stamp out bad practice.
“Unregulated back-yard breeding of ‘designer dogs’, not to mention cruel practices such as the declawing of cats for cosmetic purposes, should not take place anywhere – let alone in our country, which is known as a nation of animal lovers.”
Evidence can be submitted until 31 March via the UK Parliament website.