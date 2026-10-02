2 Oct 2026
Site, Vetsource’s fourth after Portland, Harrisburg and Northlake, will improve shipping times to the south-eastern US.
The Atlanta, Georgia site follows others in Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Image: Vetsource
A pet health care technology and veterinary pharmacy services company has opened a new pharmacy location in Atlanta.
Vetsource said its new site will enhance its nationwide infrastructure to support future growth by helping it improve shipping times for customers in the south-east United States, one of its largest markets.
The company anticipates the Atlanta pharmacy to ship 1,500 items per day in its first month, scaling to 12,000 orders per day by the end of its first year.
The pharmacy is Vetsource’s fourth, following sites in Portland, Oregon; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Northlake, Texas.
Vice-president of pharmacy operations, Yili Malech, said: “This is our fastest ramp-up of any pharmacy location to date. Expanding our footprint quickly allows us to get significantly closer to our customers.”
The Atlanta location will be led by pharmacist in charge Chris Jones and operations manager Kovaski Jones, each bringing more than 20 years’ experience in their respective fields.
Pharmacist Dr Jones said: “I’m excited to join Vetsource and help the team perform to the best of their abilities, take pride in their work, and achieve personal and professional growth.
“I look forward to ensuring pet owners and their pets receive more timely care with the opening of this pharmacy.”