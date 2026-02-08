8 Feb 2026
Veterinary Leadership Conference attendees assembled beds, snuffle mats and enrichment toys for Anti-Cruelty.
VLC-CareCredit-Anti-Cruelty-2026-(Anti-Cruelty-president-Darlene-Duggan-left-of-centre)
Attendees of the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (AVMA) Veterinary Leadership Conference (VLC) have been thanked for their donations to an animal welfare organisation during the congress.
Vets, vet techs, students and practice managers from across the country descended on Chicago once again in January for the annual conference.
As part of the 2026 event, AVMA partnered on a service project to benefit Anti-Cruelty – one of the city’s oldest and largest animal shelters – with CareCredit, a part of Synchrony’s health and wellness division.
The project saw attendees hand-assemble and donate dozens of dog and cat beds, snuffle mats and enrichment toys to the non-profit.
Darlene Duggan, president of Anti-Cruelty, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the AVMA and Veterinary Leadership Conference attendees for choosing to support Anti-Cruelty.
“The pet beds and enrichment items assembled through this project provide real, tangible comfort for animals in our care, and it means a great deal to see veterinary leaders give back in such a hands-on way.
“Their generosity directly improves the daily lives of animals while they wait for loving homes.”
Jonathan Wainberg, senior vice-president and general manager, pet, at Synchrony said: “Veterinary professionals dedicate their careers to improving animal health and well-being, and CareCredit supports them as they help clients navigate financial challenges and deliver the best care for their pets.
“It’s only fitting that CareCredit also gives back to the community by helping provide comfort and care to vulnerable animals.”
Reflecting on the event, AVMA president Michael Bailey said: “VLC is the premier leadership conference for our profession. VLC gives veterinary professionals the tools and connections they need to become better leaders in their practice, their community, or the profession at large.”