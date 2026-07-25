25 Jul 2026
Organisers said the theme will help delegates ‘be present in the moment’ and ‘focus on the passion that drew them to veterinary medicine’.
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) has revealed that VMX 2027 will adopt an “Off the Grid” theme.
The world’s largest veterinary conference will return to Orlando from 16-20 January next year and attendees will be invited to “disconnect to reconnect” amid more than 1,000 hours of CPD on offer.
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “We live in a busy, noisy world where finding time to disconnect is almost impossible.
“This theme gives our veterinary community permission to be present in the moment, focus on the passion that drew them to veterinary medicine and reconnect with their ‘why’.”
NAVC will release the conference’s programme later in the summer, but it has confirmed there will be sessions on caring for French bulldogs, benefits and use cases for acupuncture, caring for difficult cats, practice management and client communication and guiding clients through end-of-life care and decisions.
Dana Varble, NAVC’s CVO, said: “Our education program at NAVC is largely influenced by real-world issues the veterinary industry is facing every day.
“Professionals across the veterinary care team come to VMX to sharpen their skills and expand their knowledge in areas directly impacting the well-being of animals.
“They also have a chance to connect as a community to share best practices, swap stories and renew their commitment to the profession they love.”