13 Apr 2026
The company has signed a deal with Movora to distribute its smart glasses-based remote support kits in the US.
A supplier of AI-powered technologies has announced it is expanding its reach into the global veterinary medical market.
Vuzix Corporation, which develops AI-powered smart glasses and AR wearable technology, has signed a reseller agreement with veterinary med-tech company Movora.
Movora specialises in orthopaedic implants, surgical instruments and CE and under the terms of the deal will distribute Vuzix M400 smart glasses-based remote support kits in North America.
Christopher Lutter, president of Movora North America said: “Vuzix smart glasses are an ideal tool to support our mission of delivering advanced orthopaedic solutions alongside best-in-class service, education and training.
“Surgeons can document procedures, share clinical insights, and conduct live, over-the-shoulder training sessions, while also improving communication and engagement beyond the operating room.”
Paul Travers, president and CEO of Vuzix, described remote medical support as a “cornerstone use case” for the technology.
He added: “The performance and durability of our M400 smart glasses make them ideally suited for use in both operating rooms and field settings, and we look forward to working with Movora as they bring our solutions to veterinarians worldwide.”