10 May 2024
Moves to modernise the veterinary profession are being undermined by the lack of action to update its laws, the BVA president told its annual Scottish dinner.
BVA president Anna Judson at the association’s annual Scottish dinner.
Anna Judson urged guests at the organisation’s annual Scottish dinner on 8 May to back their calls for both a replacement to the Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) and current dangerous dog laws.
She expressed hope that the current CMA review could be a catalyst for reform and welcomed existing cross-party support for VSA reform.
But Dr Judson continued: “We cannot build a modern and effective veterinary profession on the foundations of legislation which was created in a very different era.
“The current Veterinary Surgeons Act fails to embrace the potential of the wider veterinary team.
“We do not work in isolation as vets; we are closely supported by others – such as veterinary nurses, vet techs, musculoskeletal professionals and equine dental technicians – yet these important roles are not recognised.”
She also argued it was “simply not appropriate” for individual clinicians to be held accountable for business decisions because of the lack of regulation of veterinary practices.
Dr Judson also used her speech at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to highlight the other current challenges facing the sector, including avian flu, bluetongue and the ban on XL bully dogs.
She reiterated the association’s view that breed-specific legislation should be overhauled but stressed that extensions to neutering deadlines on both sides of the border were a welcome step forward.
She said: “This will not only ensure the health and welfare of these dogs. It will also enable the veterinary profession to have the capacity to manage the anticipated increase in these large dogs requiring the procedure.”
Ahead of the dinner, Vivienne Mackinnon was elected as the new junior vice-president of the BVA’s Scottish branch at its annual meeting.