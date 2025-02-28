28 Feb 2025
Daniel Zeichner said Defra is working with stakeholders to explore reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss; Anna Judson, BVA senior vice-president; Elizabeth Mullineaux, BVA president; DEFRA minister, Daniel Zeichner; and BVA junior vice-president Rob Williams.
A Defra minister has insisted his department recognises the need for reforms to veterinary sector legislation.
Daniel Zeichner sought to reassure guests at the BVA’s London dinner on 26 February, after the current Veterinary Surgeons Act was branded “woefully outdated” by the association’s president, Elizabeth Mullineaux.
Hopes have been expressed in recent weeks that a new act could be in place before the next general election, expected in 2028 or 2029.
Mr Zeichner reflected that the issue had been raised at every previous BVA dinner he had attended, telling the Westminster event: “We absolutely understand it.”
He added: “We’re engaging with you and with the other stakeholders from the RCVS, the BVNA, the Vet Schools Council, to look at how we can go about reforming the VSA and that core working group is looking at how changes to policy can support the profession, animals and consumer in a future facing and future proof way.”
Dr Mullineaux said she was pleased that both the department and the Competition and Markets Authority, which has raised regulatory concerns as part of its ongoing investigation of the sector, had “listened to the profession” on the issue.
But she also called for renewed political engagement to secure a new veterinary agreement with the EU before current arrangements for medicine supplies to Northern Ireland expire at the end of this year and to deliver welfare measures previously proposed under the old Kept Animals Bill.
The Government has already pledged to support the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill, which was tabled by the vet and Liberal Democrat MP Danny Chambers in the autumn.