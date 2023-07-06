6 Jul 2023
Linda Joyce-Jones said she was “proud” that Wales had led the way on the issue after plans for an investigation were approved.
Linda Joyce-Jones (centre) has welcomed discussions held on the petition she presented to Carolyn Thomas, regional member for North Wales and Senedd petitions committee member Joel James.
Plans for a parliamentary inquiry into the corporate influence on Welsh veterinary services is good news for both professionals and pet owners, a campaigner has claimed.
Linda Joyce-Jones praised politicians for taking a lead on the issue after plans for an investigation were confirmed by the Senedd’s petitions committee.
In a social media video, posted after the committee’s latest meeting on 3 July where the inquiry plan was confirmed, she thanked the committee for its decision and supporters for sharing their experiences with members.
She said: “What a message Cymru has now sent out that they consider the welfare of these animals and the welfare of these veterinary professionals who find themselves working for these corporates.
“It’s marvellous. I’m proud that my country has led the way.”
The video also prompted calls for the Senedd’s approach to be replicated across the UK.
Hundreds of people signed the online petition launched by Miss Joyce-Jones last year, demanding a corporate inquiry into what it described as the “corporate takeover” of the profession in Wales.
A one-day hearing is now set to take place this autumn after the committee backed a proposal for an initial investigation.
Officials say that approach will enable the Senedd’s economy, trade and rural affairs committee to hold a more detailed inquiry later, when its workload allows.
Figures from the Competition and Markets Authority, which has conducted several inquiries into corporate acquisitions in the past two years, suggest the proportion of independent practices in the UK has roughly halved over the past decade.
But, in its submission to the Senedd, the BVA argued there was still space for independent practices to thrive within the profession.