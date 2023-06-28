28 Jun 2023
Mary Marcondes says she is “deeply honoured” to take over from Richard Squires ahead of the publication of its latest guidelines this autumn.
A Brazilian vet and academic has been appointed as the new chair of the WSAVA’s vaccination guidelines group (VGG).
Mary Marcondes succeeds Richard Squires as head of the group, whose latest global guidelines for vets are due to be unveiled at the WSAVA Congress in Lisbon in September.
The group has also produced separate guidance documents for pet owners and breeders, as well as regional guides for vets working in Asia and Latin America.
A graduate of the University of Sao Paulo, Professor Marcondes spent 26 years at the Sao Paulo State University (UNESP), latterly as associate professor of small animal internal medicine and infectious diseases, before retiring five years ago.
She is also a former co-chair of the WSAVA’s science committee and serves as vice-chair of the WSAVA foundation’s board.
Prof Marcondes said she was “deeply honoured” to continue the work led by Dr Squires and his predecessor, Michael Day.
She added: “This position carries immense importance as it allows me to contribute to the well-being of small companion animals on a global scale.
“I am grateful for the trust of the VGG, and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to further advance the mission of the WSAVA to advance the health and welfare of companion animals worldwide through an educated, committed and collaborative global community of veterinary peers.”
Dr Squires remains a member of the VGG alongside Cynda Crawford from the US and the UK’s Nathaniel Whitley.
WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop said: “VGG Guidelines are transforming vaccination practice around the world and we are grateful for the huge contribution that Dr Marcondes has already made to the VGG.
“We are delighted to welcome her to the new role of VGG chair and look forward to working with her and the rest of the team as it starts this new chapter.”