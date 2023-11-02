2 Nov 2023
Campaigners seeking tighter rules on the recording of euthanasia cases by vets and rescue organisations have warned thousands of dogs are potentially at risk from moves to outlaw the XL bully.
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
Campaigners who want tighter rules on the recording of companion animal euthanasia in England say thousands of dogs could now be at risk from the planned XL bully ban.
The Tuk’s Law group’s claim follows a senior vet’s warning that some owners are already requesting their animals be euthanised as a direct consequence of the proposal.
Defra this week set out its planned timetable to implement the new restrictions over the coming months.
But the group, whose latest petition calling for formal recording requirements on vets and rescue facilities has already exceeded the 10,000-signature threshold for an official government response, believes the plan vindicates its stance.
They said: “Without recording requirements the government will be able to hide the true cost of their decision with that being the lives of healthy and treatable dogs.”
The campaign has also submitted evidence to the EFRA select committee’s ongoing pet welfare and abuse inquiry, which Vet Times has seen, containing details of more than 200 cases where animals are either thought to have been euthanised on behavioural grounds or were at risk of being so, based on social media postings.
Previous attempts to introduce similar regulations have been resisted on the grounds that existing requirements on vets already protect animals from unnecessary euthanasia.
The Government has yet to respond to the latest petition, which has so far attracted just over 10,000 signatures.
But the group argues its submissions are indicative of a much wider problem, that has not been properly monitored despite previous ministerial pledges on the subject, and is now likely to get worse because of the impending ban.
They said: “Thousands of bull breeds are at risk as not all owners will be able to meet the potential exemption criteria that could be imposed.
“Add that to the uncertainty of how rescues will be able to support the ones abandoned and we have a situation that is undoubtedly going to see euthanasia numbers rise.”
The comments echo warnings from IVC Evidensia’s group animal welfare advisor David Martin, who told a committee hearing on 18 October that some owners are already presenting their dogs for euthanasia because of the ban plan.
But, during her own appearance before the committee on 24 October, Dr Coffey argued that, while requirements around muzzling and use of leads in public, together with breeding restrictions, would be part of the legislation, the plan was not to separate dogs from their owners.
She said: “I’m conscious that a lot of them (owners) see them as genuinely valued pets. The process we’ll put in place will allow people to keep their pets.”
Dr Coffey admitted progress with the legislation, which the government initially pledged to introduce by the end of this year, had been hampered by questions surrounding potential compensation and other issues.
But she said the department had agreed a definition of the type and dismissed the concerns of welfare groups such as the RSPCA, who withdrew from the definition process because of their concerns about how the issue was being handled, describing them as being “simply opposed” to the current Dangerous Dogs Act.
Committee member Rosie Duffield said “serious concerns” had been raised about the readiness of the veterinary, rescue and enforcement sectors for the ban’s likely impacts and the panel would be compiling a report on the issue.
But Dr Coffey did not respond directly to a question on whether its findings would be taken into account, only saying; “We’re proceeding with the legislation. It will be laid before Parliament.
“It will be for members of Parliament to decide whether to add the XL bully to the list.”
She also appeared to reject suggestions that more detailed information about dog attack incidents was necessary, saying: “My instinct is we don’t need to keep getting more and more data.”
The committee further heard that a taskforce set up by the department to examine issues relating to responsible dog ownership is now expected to deliver its final report in December.
The petition can be found here.