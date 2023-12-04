4 Dec 2023
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
A plea to extend the neutering deadline for younger dogs affected by the forthcoming XL bully ban is set to be considered by Defra.
The indication was given as senior departmental figures defended their approach to the issue, following calls for the current legislative plans to be scrapped altogether.
The BVA, which proposed the extension, has welcomed the assurance, but warned its concerns about the health implications for affected dogs, together with the sector’s capacity to deal with the ban, still stand.
Under the Government’s present plans, any XL bully owner that wants to keep their dog after the ownership ban comes into force on 1 February will have to have it neutered.
The BVA wants the deadline for that procedure to be extended from December 2024 to June 2025 for dogs that are aged seven months or younger when the ban is implemented, amid increasing concern about the wider health implications of the procedure.
During an EFRA select committee hearing on 28 November, Conservative MP and vet Neil Hudson described the proposal as “sensible” and asked whether it would be looked at.
He suggested its adoption would “help the hearts and minds of the veterinary profession” and address at least some of the current unease within the sector.
Marc Casale, Defra’s deputy director of animal welfare, described the point as “under consideration”, while minister Lord Benyon said he would discuss it with Prof Middlemiss.
He added: “If a small change can be made that carries more people in the profession with us, I’m happy to look at it.”
In a statement issued after the hearing, BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “There is increasing evidence that neutering dogs at the right time is critical to good health in the future.
“Current Government timings will result in some XL bully dogs being neutered before they are 18 months old and, therefore, will fail to strike the right balance between ensuring health and preventing breeding.
“Widening the window for neutering will also help with veterinary capacity, which is already under severe pressure.
“The BVA is pressing the Government to revise the current timeline and so it’s good to hear that ministers are listening, and we will keep our members updated as we receive any new information from Defra.”
The committee exchanges came less than 24 hours after the ban plan was widely criticised in a Westminster Hall debate on the issue.
The session was triggered by two online petitions – one opposing the XL bully ban and another demanding the repeal of breed-specific legislation, which attracted more than 710,000 signatures between them.
Commons petitions committee member Nick Fletcher, who opened the debate, highlighted the concerns of both the BVA and the RSPCA in calling for a rethink on the timetable.
He said: “Many people understand that something needs to be done, but when experts agree that there are problems, the Government should listen.
“If we are to ban the XL bully, the timeline for neutering definitely needs to be looked at, and we must really push for responsible ownership.”
Veteran Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope, who called for what he branded “rotten” legislative plans to be dropped, suggested the current situation echoed his experiences as both a junior minister and rottweiler owner at the time the present Dangerous Dogs Act was introduced in 1991.
Sir Christopher argued the definition offered of an XL bully was unclear, adding: “If we are going to ban a particular type or breed of dog then we need a robust definition.
“We cannot leave it to individual owners to decide for themselves whether their dog complies with the new definitions.”
SNP MP Steven Bonnar said the Scottish Government had decided not to introduce what he described as “rushed” legislation on the UK Government’s timetable and criticised a lack of consultation with the Holyrood administration, while Labour spokesperson Emma Hardy questioned the level of support being offered to the veterinary and welfare sectors.
She also urged ministers to “get a grip” on the risk of dogs being affected by the ban unnecessarily.
But the former Defra secretary Thérèse Coffey, who revealed she had received death threats over the issue, denied the ban was a knee-jerk reaction and insisted the breed guidance was “as clear as it can be”.
Lord Benyon told the select committee the ban was a “genuine attempt” to solve the present problem and expressed “huge regret” at the Scottish Government’s stance.
Meanwhile, Mr Casale insisted dogs that clearly identified as breeds other than the XL bully would not be affected by the ban.