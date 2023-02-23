23 Feb 2023
New supplies of a vaccine against equine viral arteritis are not expected to be available until this autumn, the company has admitted.
Image: © PhotobyTawat / Adobe Stock
An animal health company has apologised after it confirmed fresh supplies of its vaccine against equine viral arteritis (EVA) are not expected to be available until the autumn.
Zoetis said both the VMD and Defra have been informed of the issue with its Equip Artervac product, while guidance for a temporary blood sampling scheme has also been issued.
The product is used to reduce clinical signs and shedding of the EVA virus in post-infection nasal secretions.
Although current provisions of the vaccine have an expiry date of 29 March, Zoetis does not expect a new batch to be available until the end of September due to supply problems.
The company said: “We have been working closely with the relevant organisations to implement a plan to mitigate the impact to breeders.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused with this supply issue. Zoetis confirms its commitment to providing further information as soon as possible.”
In December, The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association issued guidance to its members that an additional blood sample should be taken from vaccinated stallions two or three weeks after they have received their latest dose and sent to their vet, along with a special form for the purpose, for later testing.
A further sample should then be taken when the next vaccine dose is administered, so both can be assessed together, in line with similar measures previously applied in 2018.